Amazon drops Echo Show 5 price to $50 as part of a larger device sale

Amazon is holding one of its larger device sales in recent memory, and it's particularly good news if you want a smart display as an alarm clock or kitchen helper. The internet giant has cut the price of its Echo Show 5 to $50, well below its official $90 price and just $5 higher than the best deal we've seen so far. You'll also find the swivelling Echo Show 10 back to its record-low $200, while the mid-tier Echo Show 8 has dropped to $75 from its original $125.

You'll also find discounts on Amazon's other media devices. The Fire TV Stick Lite has received a slight discount to $25, while the Stick 4K has dipped to $38. The more powerful Fire TV Cube is down to $100 versus its usual $120. If you're an avid reader, you can buy the basic Kindle for $65 (a drop from $90), while its Paperwhite counterpart is on sale for $95 instead of the typical $130.

The Echo Show 5 represents a sweet spot in Amazon's lineup. It won't produce booming sound or provide a giant view for your TV shows, but it provides stronger audio quality than you'd expect in a compact form that works well in the bedroom and beyond. The Show 8 is best if you intend to catch up on TV but don't want a giant device. The Echo Show 10, meanwhile, is a no-compromise smart screen that's great for video calls and security if you're willing to pay a significant premium.

