Amazon's Echo Show 8 returns to an all-time low of $90

For the first time since February , Amazon has discounted the Echo Show 8 to $90. That’s a $40 saving over the smart display’s usual $130 price. We gave the second-generation model a score of 87 when Amazon released it midway through last year. We liked the Echo Show 8’s vibrant 1,280 by 800 resolution display and handy video calling functionality. It comes with a digital pan-and-zoom face-tracking feature that follows you while you move around. Best of all, that feature works with every video chat platform available for the device, including Skype and Zoom.

In addition to discounting the Echo Show 8, Amazon has also put the Echo Show 15 on sale . At the moment, you can buy the device for $200, down from $250. The Show 15 is the most niche option in Amazon’s smart display lineup. While you can place it on a desktop stand, Amazon sells that accessory separately. You’ll get the most use out of the Show 15 by mounting it on a wall in your home.

Outside of a device like Meta’s Portal Plus , there aren’t many smart displays that feature a screen as big as the one found on the Show 15. It’s bright, and the picture frame design does a lot to enhance its best qualities. But don’t buy the Show 15 for its video calling capabilities. At best, we found they were average. Also, don’t expect a great speaker. It’s okay for playing music while you’re cooking, but you won’t be entertaining guests with the Show 15.

