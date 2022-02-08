Amazon's Echo Show 8 returns to an all-time low of $90

For the first time , Amazon has discounted the to $90. That’s a $40 saving over the smart display’s usual $130 price. We gave the second-generation model a score of when Amazon released it midway through last year. We liked the Echo Show 8’s vibrant 1,280 by 800 resolution display and handy video calling functionality. It comes with a digital pan-and-zoom face-tracking feature that follows you while you move around. Best of all, that feature works with every video chat platform available for the device, including Skype and Zoom.Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $90 Buy Echo Show 15 at Amazon - $200
In addition to discounting the Echo Show 8, Amazon has also put the . At the moment, you can buy the device for $200, down from $250. The Show 15 is the in Amazon’s smart display lineup. While you can place it on a desktop stand, Amazon sells that accessory separately. You’ll get the most use out of the Show 15 by mounting it on a wall in your home.
Outside of a device like Meta’s , there aren’t many smart displays that feature a screen as big as the one found on the Show 15. It’s bright, and the picture frame design does a lot to enhance its best qualities. But don’t buy the Show 15 for its video calling capabilities. At best, we found they were average. Also, don’t expect a great speaker. It’s okay for playing music while you’re cooking, but you won’t be entertaining guests with the Show 15.
