Amazon Eero 6 WiFi router packs are up to 38 percent off for Labor Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have to pay much to get a modern mesh WiFi network up and running. Amazon is selling three-packs of its Eero 6 router at heavily discounted prices as part of a Labor Day sale, starting at $195 (30 percent off) for one router with two extenders. You can also buy three routers for $244 (38 percent off), and individual extenders have dropped to $62 (30 percent off). These are the best prices we've seen short of a Lightning Deal from June, and could easily make sense if you want coverage across your whole home.

The sale also includes discounts on smaller Eero 6 setups, including an individual router for $90 and a two-unit combo at $139.

This isn't the Eero Pro 6 with tri-band networking and a larger 2,000 square foot coverage for each unit. The three Eero 6 units you get should easily cover a typical home, though, and the 900Mbps peak bandwidth of the WiFi 6 system will be more than enough for most home internet connections and local data transfers. There's also a built-in Zigbee hub that should make it that much easier to connect smart home devices. These won't be your picks if you need a lot of wired networking (the router has two Ethernet ports, the extender has none), but they're otherwise solid choices if you want fast local wireless with small, unintrusive hardware.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.