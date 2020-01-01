Amazon extends return window amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon is temporarily extending its return policy window to help its customers during the coronavirus crisis. If you live in the US or Canada, you now have until May 31st to return any products you buy between now and April 30th through Amazon or one of the company's partners, with purchases as far back as March 1st covered as well.

Similarly, if you live in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey or the Netherlands, you can return any items you bought between February 15th and today until to May 31st. You can also return any products you buy between today and April 30th until May 31st.