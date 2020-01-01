Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jorge Villalba via Getty Images

Amazon extends return window amid coronavirus pandemic

In most cases, you now have until May 31st to return recent purchases.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Los Angeles CA, November 11/22/2017: Image of an Amazon packages. Amazon is an online company and is the largest retailer in the world. Cardboard package delivery at front door during the holiday season. shipping package parcel box on wooden floor with protection paper inside. Amazon.com went online in 1995 and is now the largest online retailer in the world.
Amazon is temporarily extending its return policy window to help its customers during the coronavirus crisis. If you live in the US or Canada, you now have until May 31st to return any products you buy between now and April 30th through Amazon or one of the company's partners, with purchases as far back as March 1st covered as well. 

Similarly, if you live in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey or the Netherlands, you can return any items you bought between February 15th and today until to May 31st. You can also return any products you buy between today and April 30th until May 31st.    

Amazon shared the policy change on its Day One blog. The day before, the company provided new details about how it plans to protect its employees during the pandemic. To start, Amazon says it's trying out disinfectant fogging at its warehouses. The practice is something hospitals and airlines employ in addition to routine cleaning to ensure a space is as clean as possible. Moving forward, the company will also provide its employees with masks and conduct temperature checks when they arrive for work.  

