Amazon is adding a Device Dashboard to select Fire tablets, allowing users to control their smart-home gadgets with taps instead of voice commands. Starting today, the new Smart Home hub will go live for the Amazon Fire 7 (2019), HD 8 (2018 and 2020), and HD 10 (2019), ZDNet reports.

The Device Dashboard will be accessible via the new Smart Home button in the left corner of the navigation bar, according to the report. Additionally, it’ll be accessible from any screen, including the lock screen.