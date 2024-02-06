Amazon Fire tablets are up to 35 percent off right now

This may be a good time to buy one of Amazon's latest tablets as many of them are on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent. The sale brings the 2023 Fire HD 10 down to $95, which is only $15 more than its record low and 32 percent off the $140 list price. This model comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a speedier processor than the last time around. The 1080p HD screen is touch- and stylus-compatible and there's a 5 megapixel camera up front and another in back. Note that this model displays ads on the lockscreen. If you'd rather not see those promos, the ad-free version is also on sale and currently $15 more at $110.

All Fire tablets are budget slates that let you browse the web, watch shows and play casual games; They probably aren't the best pick if you're looking for a workhorse productivity tablet, which tend to cost significantly more. You won't be able to run Apple apps, which seems obvious, but Fire tablets also don't natively support the Google Play store — even though Fire OS is a fork of Android. Readily available apps come from the Amazon app store, which include most major streamers like Netflix, Max, Peacock, social apps like TikTok and Instagram, and plenty of casual games. If you're just looking for a way to entertain yourself after a day of being productive, Fire tablets offer one of the few ways to do so for under $100. And like all Amazon devices, Alexa is built in to answer questions and control your smart home lights, cameras and doorbells.

Elsewhere in the sale, the Fire HD 8 is down to $65, which is 35 percent off and around $10 more than its record low. This is an 8-inch version of Amazon's tablet, with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 1280 x 800 screen at 189 ppi. There's a 2MP front camera and a claimed battery life of 13 hours. This is also a model with lockscreen promos, the ad-free version is $80.

