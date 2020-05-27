Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Cube drops to $100

Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are on sale too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon is discounting some of its streaming gear today, with price cuts on its Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K. These aren’t the lowest prices we’ve seen, but they are all good deals that don’t pop up too often. We probably won’t see these devices drop this low again until Amazon Prime Day, which has been delayed until September.

The Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100. It’s normally priced at $120, and this is the first time it’s been on sale since late February. This isn’t the lowest price ever ($90), but it’s still a solid deal, especially if you’re in need of a new set-top box. We gave the Fire TV Cube a score of 84 for its speedy performance, solid handling of voice commands and support for Dolby Vision and HDR+.

Buy Fire TV Cube on Amazon - $100

If you don’t want to spend that much, both Fire TV Sticks are on sale at a $10 discount. The regular Fire TV Stick is $30, down from $40. The Fire TV Stick 4K is $40, down from $50. Both work with Amazon’s Alexa-enabled remote and IMDB’s Freedive movie service.

Buy Fire TV Stick on Amazon - $30

The Fire Stick 4K supports Ultra HD and HDR streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It even supports Miracast, so you can mirror programs to compatible smartphones, tablets and PCs. At $30 and $40 respectively, both devices are great budget streaming options.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K on Amazon - $40

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: amazon, streaming, devices, fire tv, fire tv cube, fire tv stick, fire tv stick 4k, 4k, hdr, ultra hd, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, discount, sale, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

View
LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

View
HBO Max is available today -- here’s what you need to know

HBO Max is available today -- here’s what you need to know

View
Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

View
Tesla slashes EV prices by up to $5,000 in North America and China

Tesla slashes EV prices by up to $5,000 in North America and China

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr