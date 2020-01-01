Latest in Gear

Image credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon, Google and Wish pull racist products after investigation

They still have issues with hate-oriented goods in their online stores.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon fulfilment center in Sosnowiec, Poland on 13 May, 2019. The fifth Amazon fulfilment center in Poland is built in the Upper Silesia region. The property totalling 135,000 sqm is built on a 21-hectare site near Panattoni Park Sosnowiec. Amazons fulfilment centre in Sosnowiec is adapted to the high-bay storage system and dedicated to the distribution of shoes and clothes in Western Europe. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Major internet retailers still have an issue with racist products in their stores. Amazon, Google and Wish have removed white supremacist products on sale through their platforms after a BBC Click investigation revealed numerous examples. The online portals not only sold flags, hoods and other neo-Nazi and KKK material, but recommended similar products to shoppers.

The three companies all said they ban racist products, but didn’t explain in detail how they would prevent further racist goods from appearing. They also pulled material linked to the “boogaloo” movement, whose more extreme members have been linked to real-world threats and violence.

The discovery highlights problems with keeping merchants from listing hateful material and with the recommendation algorithms. While policies can prevent some products from slipping through, it’s evident others still get through. The algorithms, meanwhile, run the risk of suggesting racist content and further enabling those who profit from it. It may be difficult to completely remove these items, but this suggests there’s still room for improvement.

In this article: Amazon, Google, Wish, shopping, internet, racism, nazi, e-commerce, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

View
Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 will let you answer calls by clenching your fist

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 will let you answer calls by clenching your fist

View
The next Oculus Quest headset might arrive in September

The next Oculus Quest headset might arrive in September

View
Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

Google will replace Nest thermostats affected by 'w5' WiFi error

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr