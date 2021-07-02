Amazon has a big sale on kid-focused Echo devices and Fire tablets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon has managed to develop a pretty wide range of Fire HD tablets, Echo Show devices, Kindles and Echo Glow lights for kids. Now, it has launched a big sale for all of those products with discounts as high as 40 percent on its Fire 7 Kids Pro tablets, with the latter product now available at just $60 instead of $100.

Buy Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $90 Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet at Amazon - $130

The Fire HD Kids Pro lineup features bright colors, kid-friendly cases and a two-year "worry-free" replacement warranty if it breaks, but as Amazon puts it, they're real tablets and not toys. To that end, the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablets come with 7-inch 1,024 x 600 displays, front- and rear-facing 2-megapixel cameras, Micro USB ports and 16 GB of RAM, expandable to 512 GB. You also get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with over 20,000 apps, games books, videos, songs and Audible books from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO and others.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro model boosts the screen to a 1,280 x 800 model, with 32GB of storage expandable to 1TB, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro offers a 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display with 2-megapixel front and 5-megapixel rear cameras. All the models come with a digital store when kids can request apps and parents can approve them.

Amazon is also offering it's Echo Glow smart multicolor lamp (above) for kids at $20 rather than $30, for a savings of 33 percent. Paired with an Echo Dot Kids (available together for $55 or $35 off the full price), your kids can change the color of the light with their voice, or "ask Alexa to play music, read stories, and call approved friends and family," Amazon notes.

Buy Echo Glow smart lamp at Amazon - $20 Buy Echo Dot Kids + Echo Glow at Amazon - $55

Naturally, Amazon makes the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) in a kids version with parental controls, and that device is available for $80 or $15 off the regular price. It features a bright "chameleon" cover and allows kids to ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework and make video calls to approved contacts. As with the tablets, it comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ with access to 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, music stations and more. You can also get it in a bundle with the Echo Glow for $95, for a savings of 24 percent.

Buy Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Show 5 Kids + Echo Glow at Amazon - $95

Finally, for any young readers in the family, Amazon is offering the Kindle Kids Edition for $70 rather than $110, for a savings of $40 or 36 percent. This model is a 10th-generation Kindle (again, not a toy) with a kid-friendly cover and 2-year worry-free guarantee. It offers a black and white glare-free display, weeks of battery life and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, with access to the complete Harry Potter series and others like Artemis Fowl.

Buy Kindle Kids Edition at Amazon - $70

