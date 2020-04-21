Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

The company pledged to do so last year.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRETIGNY-SUR-ORGE, FRANCE - APRIL 21: The logo of Amazon is seen on the facade of the company logistics center on April 21, 2020 in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France. The French government has ordered the American e-commerce giant Amazon to take measures at four of its sites in France to better protect employees against Covid-19. This Tuesday, the Versailles Court of Appeal examined the appeal filed by Amazon against a decision requiring it to restrict its activity in France during this period of confinement. Amazon Logistique France has finally decided to close all of its warehouses pending the decision of the Versailles Court of Appeal, which will be made on Friday April 24. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 171,000 lives and infecting over 2.5 million people. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Last year, Amazon pledged to eliminate single-use plastics in its packaging across its fulfilment centers in India — now it’s made good on that promise. As Reuters reports, the company has replaced bubble wrap and air pillows with paper cushions, and has swapped traditional packaging tape for biodegradable alternatives.

Amazon said last September that it would phase out single-use plastic packaging by June this year, in a bid to help India tackle its ongoing problem with environmental pollution. The 1.3 billion-strong country does not have an organized system for managing plastic waste, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on citizens to eradicate the use of the material throughout India by 2022.

Amazon’s efforts will certainly help India achieve that goal, but the company itself has numerous environmental sins to atone for, having consistently been blasted by Greenpeace for its poor sustainability practices. In recent times, however, we’ve seen the company investing in clean energy, launching recycling initiatives and taking action on sellers that are overzealous with packaging. As its anti-plastic stance has proven successful in India, it probably won’t be too long before we see it replicated in the west, too.

In this article: Amazon, green, environment, single-use, plastic, packaging, India, waste, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
This year's iPhones might not include a charger in the box

This year's iPhones might not include a charger in the box

View
Google's Phone app will tell you why businesses are calling

Google's Phone app will tell you why businesses are calling

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr