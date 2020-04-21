Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Last year, Amazon pledged to eliminate single-use plastics in its packaging across its fulfilment centers in India — now it’s made good on that promise. As Reuters reports, the company has replaced bubble wrap and air pillows with paper cushions, and has swapped traditional packaging tape for biodegradable alternatives.

Amazon said last September that it would phase out single-use plastic packaging by June this year, in a bid to help India tackle its ongoing problem with environmental pollution. The 1.3 billion-strong country does not have an organized system for managing plastic waste, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on citizens to eradicate the use of the material throughout India by 2022.