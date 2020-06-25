Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon Honeycode is a no-programming-needed app builder for businesses

It's a service for Amazon Web Services' clients.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
8m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Web Services customers now have an easy-to-use app-building tool at their disposal. The e-commerce giant has launched a fully managed service called Honeycode that allows AWS clients to build interactive mobile and web applications with no programming required. Honeycode has a simple visual application builder customers can use to, in Amazon’s words, “create applications that range in complexity from a task-tracking application for a small team to a project management system that manages a complex workflow for multiple teams or departments.”

The company is hoping that Honeycode can eliminate the need to resort to spreadsheets and emails to schedule events, create to-do—lists, track personnel progress and track content and inventory, among other business functions. Honeycode apps will make it easier for clients to sort, filter and link data together and will also give them way to create data dashboards that are updated in real-time. Clients don’t even have to worry about managing and maintaining any hardware or software — Amazon will take care of those.

Honeycode has pre-built templates clients can use, but they can also build apps from scratch using the visual spreadsheet-like interface to manually add elements like lists, buttons and input fields onto app screens. Apps with up to 20 users are free, and clients will be able to pay for more users and storage if they need to. Amazon says Slack and SmugMug will be two of Honeycode’s earliest users, with both companies looking to use the service to build apps for their teams.

In this article: Amazon, AWS, Honeycode, app builder, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

View
Astronomers are puzzled by a mysterious dead star

Astronomers are puzzled by a mysterious dead star

View
Erik 'Pro Plaintiff' Estavillo assures us he won't sue anyone else, giving half his money 'to God' [update]

Erik 'Pro Plaintiff' Estavillo assures us he won't sue anyone else, giving half his money 'to God' [update]

View
Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr