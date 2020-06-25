Amazon Honeycode is a no-programming-needed app builder for businesses

Amazon Web Services customers now have an easy-to-use app-building tool at their disposal. The e-commerce giant has launched a fully managed service called Honeycode that allows AWS clients to build interactive mobile and web applications with no programming required. Honeycode has a simple visual application builder customers can use to, in Amazon’s words, “create applications that range in complexity from a task-tracking application for a small team to a project management system that manages a complex workflow for multiple teams or departments.”

The company is hoping that Honeycode can eliminate the need to resort to spreadsheets and emails to schedule events, create to-do—lists, track personnel progress and track content and inventory, among other business functions. Honeycode apps will make it easier for clients to sort, filter and link data together and will also give them way to create data dashboards that are updated in real-time. Clients don’t even have to worry about managing and maintaining any hardware or software — Amazon will take care of those.