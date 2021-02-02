Amazon's next offices in Virginia will include a spiraling rooftop forest

Amazon has unveiled plans for the second phase of its Arlington, Virginia headquarters, and it’s patently clear the environment will play a central role. The three 22-story buildings will not only focus on sustainability (more on that in a moment), but involve “constant interaction” with nature. The centerpiece building, the 350-foot Helix, is a DNA-inspired tower where trees and gardens will spiral to the very top — like Amazon’s Spheres in Seattle, greenery will be virtually ubiquitous.

Every building will have all-electric central heating and cooling sourced from a solar farm in Virginia. The 2.5 acres of publicly accessible spaces will focus on walkways, retail and landscaping instead of cars, with delivery trucks offloading their goods underground. An amphitheater will handle everything from concerts to farmers’ markets. Protected bike lanes and street-level bike facilities will also encourage people to ditch cars.