Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's in-garage delivery is now available in over 4,000 US cities

You can also have groceries delivered, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Amazon Key in-garage delivery
Amazon

Amazon’s Key in-garage delivery is now available in many, many more places. The internet giant has expanded the free, Prime-only service to over 4,000 cities and towns across the US, including Atlanta, Philadelphia and Phoenix. You’ll need a myQ smart garage door opener to let the courier in, but it might be worthwhile if you’d rather not risk porch pirates stealing your latest order.

The company is expanding the kinds of deliveries it offers, too. It’s now offering Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery from either Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh stores. You won’t have to leave your food out in the cold or rain if you can’t be there in person. This is only available in five cities to start (Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle), although Amazon has promised to expand to more cities.

Amazon is sweetening the deals by offering $30 in credit for first-time regular Key orders, and $20 for your first grocery order.

The rollouts could make Key relatively commonplace in the US. While there are only so many people who’ll have the right door opener (not to mention enough trust), this is arriving right as many Americans are about to endure a pandemic during the holidays. Key might be important to receiving gifts securely and safely at a time when shopping in a warm mall might not be an option.

