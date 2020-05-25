Amazon sale drops the price of a Kindle to $60

Buy Kindle without Special Offers on Amazon - $80

The current-generation Kindle is a bargain at these prices if you’re just looking for the fundamentals. You get an LED-lit screen, weeks of reading time and a touch interface for a much lower price than Amazon’s other e-readers. With that said, there are limitations that might tempt you to spend more for the Kindle Paperwhite.

This base Kindle isn’t water-resistant, so it’s not your pick if you like to read in the bath or by the pool (please, not the beach right now). The 4GB of storage will still hold many titles, but bookworms may want the 8GB or more of higher-end Kindles. And while the 167ppi screen density is certainly enough for casual reading, you may appreciate the more print-like 300ppi of the Paperwhite and Oasis. If you’re not particular about those aspects, though, the money you save on the regular Kindle will easily help you fill out your library.

