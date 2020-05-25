Latest in Gear

Image credit: James Trew/Engadget

Amazon sale drops the price of a Kindle to $60

The e-reader is back to its lowest price yet.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Kindle (2019)
James Trew/Engadget

Need an e-reader to get through pandemic lockdowns? Now’s a good time to get one. Amazon is running a sale on the standard Kindle that drops the price of the Special Offers version to $60, or $30 below its usual price. That’s similar to historic lows, and there hasn’t been a drop this steep since January. You can get the ad-free model for $80 if you’d rather not sully your lockscreen.

Buy Kindle with Special Offers on Amazon - $60

Buy Kindle without Special Offers on Amazon - $80

The current-generation Kindle is a bargain at these prices if you’re just looking for the fundamentals. You get an LED-lit screen, weeks of reading time and a touch interface for a much lower price than Amazon’s other e-readers. With that said, there are limitations that might tempt you to spend more for the Kindle Paperwhite.

This base Kindle isn’t water-resistant, so it’s not your pick if you like to read in the bath or by the pool (please, not the beach right now). The 4GB of storage will still hold many titles, but bookworms may want the 8GB or more of higher-end Kindles. And while the 167ppi screen density is certainly enough for casual reading, you may appreciate the more print-like 300ppi of the Paperwhite and Oasis. If you’re not particular about those aspects, though, the money you save on the regular Kindle will easily help you fill out your library.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Amazon, kindle, e-reader, gadgetry, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View
Sony's flagship Xperia 1 II will ship in July for $1,200

Sony's flagship Xperia 1 II will ship in July for $1,200

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr