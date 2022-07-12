Amazon knocks the Ring Video Doorbell down to $75 for Prime Day

Amazon has discounted most of Ring's Video Doorbells for Prime Day this year. The cheapest of the bunch is the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell, which is 25 percent off and down to $75. The upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $40 off and down to $160, while the latest model, the Video Doorbell 4, is $50 off and down to $170. While they all have some differences between them, each of these IoT devices do the same thing: let you see who's outside your front door at all times.

The standard Video Doorbell likely has everything most people would need in a gadget like this. It records 1080p video and supports two-way talking, so you can see and speak to visitors without actually answering your door. The device will also send alerts to your smartphone when it detects motion, so you'll know when you have a visitor or a package as soon as they arrive. Setup is fairly simple and you have the option to keep the device running on its rechargeable battery or hardwire it into your existing doorbell system. And if you have Echo Shows around your home, you'll be able to see the doorbell's video feed on their screens.

Opting for the Video Doorbell 3 or 4 gets you some extra perks. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 connects to 5 GHz WiFi rather than 2.4 GHz networks, plus it has a removable battery pack, interchangeable face plates and an included corner kit. The 4th iteration of the device has all of the features the Doorbell 3 does, plus a new color video previews and a new Quick Replies feature. The latter lets you program common responses you may have to people at your door, such as "please leave the package outside," and use them whenever you're too busy to respond to visitors yourself.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.