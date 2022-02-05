Amazon workers at second Staten Island warehouse vote against unionization

Amazon won't have to contend with two unionized warehouses in the US, at least for the time being. Workers at the company's LDJ5 facility in Staten Island have voted overwhelmingly against unionization. Of the 1,633 employees who were eligible to cast a ballot in the election, 618 said no to unionization. Only 380 workers voted in favor of the bid. There were no contested ballots. In the end, 61 percent of eligible workers voted.

The failed vote comes after the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), led by former employee Christian Smalls, won a historic victory at the start of the month at JFK8, a facility just across the street from LDJ5. Despite its initial upset victory against the country's second-largest employer, Monday's defeat is likely to leave a sting for the ALU. Going into the election, there was hope a second victory would help build momentum toward a nationwide labor movement.

Following the vote, the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversaw the election, said both parties have until May 9th to file objections. The Amazon Labor Union told Vice News it would contest the result. We've reached out to Amazon for comment.

Developing...