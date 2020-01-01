Latest in Gear

Image credit: Julie Clopper via Getty Images

Amazon can be held liable for defective third-party products, court rules

An appeals court decided that Amazon can't be shielded by Section 230.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
104 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - MAY 5, 2017: Image of an Amazon packages. Amazon is an online company and is the largest retailer in the world.
Julie Clopper via Getty Images

A California state appeals court has ruled that Amazon can be held liable for damages and injuries caused by faulty products sold on its third-party marketplace. The decision is for a lawsuit filed by Angela Bolger, who purchased a replacement laptop battery from Amazon seller Lenoge Technology HK Ltd, which operates under the name E-Life. In her complaint, Bolger said the battery burst into flames while the laptop was on her thighs, giving her third-degree burns on her arms and legs.

The San Diego Superior Court previously decided that Amazon couldn’t be legally responsible for what happened, because it merely acted as a service provider. However, the appeals court disagreed and proclaimed that Amazon can’t be shielded from liability by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says online platforms can’t be held responsible for the content users post.

The court also said:

“Whatever term we use to describe Amazon's role, be it ‘retailer,’ ‘distributor,’ or merely ‘facilitator,’ it was pivotal in bringing the product here to the consumer. Under established principles of strict liability, Amazon should be held liable if a product sold through its website turns out to be defective.”

Amazon has long had issues with defective and counterfeit products sold by merchants on its marketplace. This is far from the first lawsuit it has faced that involves a faulty third-party good, but as Reuters notes, courts usually side with the e-commerce giant. It remains to be seen whether this development will affect the other liability lawsuits filed against Amazon and whether the company will take steps to protect itself from future ones.

In this article: Amazon, court, California, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
104 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

View
Huge video game companies are exposing Apple's iOS hypocrisy

Huge video game companies are exposing Apple's iOS hypocrisy

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
Facebook ordered to clean up undersea drilling equipment in Oregon

Facebook ordered to clean up undersea drilling equipment in Oregon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr