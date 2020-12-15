Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service gets limited Android rollout

When Amazon launched early access for Luna, it left Android users out in the cold and made the cloud gaming service available on Fire TV, PC, Mac and iOS devices. Now, the e-commerce giant has edited Luna’s compatible devices and browsers list to reveal that it now supports the Android platform, as well. Users will have to meet some minimum requirements to be able to access the service on Android, though, and will have to own one of the few compatible devices that can run Luna.

At the moment, Luna is only compatible with 21 Android devices from Google itself, Samsung and OnePlus. According to 9to5Google, Luna errors out if you try to load it from an unsupported device. It seems to work on some models not listed on its official page, including the Note 20 Ultra. However, it’s hard to guess whether it will work on a particular phone or not — Luna didn’t load on a Galaxy Z Fold 2, which most like means that a model’s newness has nothing to do with it. The good news is that Team Luna promised to add more devices over the course of the service’s early access period. For now, here’s the official list of supported models: