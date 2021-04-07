Amazon Music adds simplified Car Mode on iOS and Android

The latest version of the Amazon Music iOS and Android app adds a feature called Car Mode. When the app detects a Bluetooth connection to a car or you turn on the feature manually from the menu, it switches to a simplified interface. It has streamlined controls (including swiping), custom presets and larger text. You’ll also have voice control through Alexa.

Amazon suggests it’ll still be a cinch for drivers to find new music while in Car Mode. The app harnesses preset playlists, stations and albums, which can be customized. The company says this should reduce lengthy browsing times.

The feature is about making it easy to listen to music in the car while reducing the chance of distracted driving. It should prove useful for drivers without a recent infotainment system or an Echo Auto , and it works across all Amazon Music subscription tiers. Amazon notes you should only use the Music app when allowed to do so by law.

Spotify has had a similar Car Mode since 2019, with the same aim of lowering the chance of distraction while in a vehicle. Spotify also simplifies the UI while the mode is activated. It gets rid of eye-catching album artwork and enables larger control buttons.