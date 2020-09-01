Amazon Music adds artist Twitch streams

Amazon Music and Twitch are teaming up to bring live streaming to the Amazon Music app. Beginning today, artists can do things like stream live performances and charity events or host Q&As directly in the Amazon Music app. Fans will be able to flip back and forth between livestreams and on-demand music.

The Amazon Music app will send push notifications when artists you follow begin livestreams. Amazon Music is getting a new “Live” browse page, and the companies say they’ve made it easy for artists to link their Twitch channels in the new-ish Amazon Music for Artists app. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their accounts.