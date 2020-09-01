Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon / Twitch

Amazon Music adds artist Twitch streams

Musicians can now offer live performances and Q&As in the Amazon Music app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Amazon Music Twitch
Amazon / Twitch

Amazon Music and Twitch are teaming up to bring live streaming to the Amazon Music app. Beginning today, artists can do things like stream live performances and charity events or host Q&As directly in the Amazon Music app. Fans will be able to flip back and forth between livestreams and on-demand music.

The Amazon Music app will send push notifications when artists you follow begin livestreams. Amazon Music is getting a new “Live” browse page, and the companies say they’ve made it easy for artists to link their Twitch channels in the new-ish Amazon Music for Artists app. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their accounts.

This partnership should help artists who have canceled live events due to the pandemic connect with fans, and it could make life more enjoyable for everyone who is missing live music. Amazon was one of the streaming giants that contributed to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund to support music professionals impacted by the pandemic, and Twitch has found creative ways to keep people connected while they socially distance.

“Especially now, in a time when traditional venues are closed and tours have been cancelled, musicians are looking for new ways to continue creating, connect with fans, and build community,” said Tracy Chan, a Twitch vice president. “Twitch has become the place to co-create shared live experiences, and it’s now accessible in-app for Amazon Music’s 55 million customers.”

