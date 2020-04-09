Twitch rolls out Prime Watch Parties to US streamers

Twitch first revealed its plans for “Watch Parties” back in October 2019. The test feature would allow streamers to watch Prime Video with their viewers, as long as they were also subscribers. Now, Watch Parties beta is being expanded to all US Twitch partners and will roll out to all US creators in the coming weeks. Twitch says it plans to launch the feature worldwide in the coming months.

This couldn’t come at a more opportune time, since millions of people around the world are currently stuck indoors due to COVID-19 measures, and streamers and influencers are tasked with keeping their audiences occupied. The new beta will also include a picture-by-picture format, so viewers can see and hear how streamers react to every scene.