Amazon Music Unlimited raises subscription prices again

Amazon is tightening the purse strings again, raising prices for Music Unlimited subscriptions. This latest increase impacts Prime members and family plan users, as originally spotted by The Hollywood Reporter. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is going up from $9 to $10 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is shooting up from $16 to $17 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.

These rates begin immediately for new subscribers, but pre-existing customers have a grace period until September 19 before they kick in. As for the why, Amazon magnanimously stated that the price hikes will help bring “even more content and features.” Aw, shucks. You shouldn’t have.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Amazon has raised Music Unlimited prices this year. Back in January, the costs went up for students and non-Prime subscribers, and last year Prime members got yet another increase. So, basically Prime members saw prices jettison from $8 per month to $10 per month in just over a year. That’s a lot of new content and features.

Amazon isn’t the only streamer taking extra dips into our bank accounts. Just about every known streaming service has been raising prices this past year. YouTube Premium went up form $12 to $14 per month, Tidal got an increase, Apple Music and Apple TV+ experienced price hikes, Spotify shot up from $10 to $11 per month and that’s just the beginning. Other streaming services like Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu and Max all raised their prices, likely to add those new content and features everyone’s been talking about.