Amazon opens the first permanent online-only Whole Foods store

Earlier this year, Whole Foods temporarily converted a few of its locations into online-only stores to keep up with much higher grocery delivery demands brought about by COVID-19-related lockdowns. Its new location in Brooklyn isn’t just a temporary online-only store, though — it’s the first one the Amazon-owned supermarket chain built specifically to fulfill orders placed online.

That means customers can’t walk in there to buy anything even though it has shelves of products laid out like a typical supermarket — something that may not help the Industry City development’s controversial reputation as a “luxury mall” that could worsen gentrification. The team members the company hired to work in it will focus on receiving orders, shopping for customers and preparing items for delivery.