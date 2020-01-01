Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon is breaking into the insurance business. In India, the company is now offering auto insurance through Amazon Pay and the private firm Acko General Insurance. The insurance will cover cars and motorbikes, and Prime members will get extra benefits, including exclusive discounts.

Amazon says customers will be able to purchase insurance in less than two minutes and with no paperwork. It’s offering other incentives like paperwork-free claims, one-hour pick-up and three-day claim servicing. Everything can be paid for through Amazon Pay, and policy documents will be sent to the Your Orders page.