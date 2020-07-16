Amazon Prime now includes 'free' live TV in Germany

Amazon Prime customers in Germany now have access to live TV at no additional cost, Broadband TV News reports. Amazon has launched a linear TV package with 38 channels from public broadcasters, including 28 HD channels. Customers in Germany simply have to complete a free activation. The channels are then available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Amazon has gotten into live events, streaming NFL football, Yankees games, soccer and tennis. It also has a handful of premium cable channels that can be added to a Prime subscription for a fee, including Epix, Showtime and Starz. This, however, shows that Amazon is willing to make its video service more appealing by providing traditional TV channels for free, or at least at no additional cost.