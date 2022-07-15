Amazon's Prime Air drones will soon make deliveries in Texas

Amazon has revealed the second city where it plans to start making drone deliveries later this year. The company says it will start contacting customers in College Station, Texas, to gauge their interest in receiving orders via Prime Air .

Amazon says it was impressed by many elements of the city, including the research being conducted by Texas A&M University, such as work on drone technology. The US Census Bureau estimates the population of College Station was 120,000 as of last July, so while it isn't the biggest city around, it seems like a decent size for the initially rollout of Prime Air.

"Amazon's new facility presents a tremendous opportunity for College Station to be at the forefront of the development of drone delivery technology," Karl Mooney, the mayor of College Station, said. "We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community."