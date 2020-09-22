Latest in Gear

Image credit: Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day will reportedly start on October 13th

An official announcement could come as soon as September 27th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago
MADRID, SPAIN - 2020/08/31: Amazon logo at a logistic centre. Amazon has ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for delivery in Europe. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images

After it was delayed earlier in the year, Prime Day 2020 will kick off partway through next month, according to The Verge. The website says it obtained an internal Amazon email that states the two-day shopping event will start on October 13th. The company will reportedly share its plans on September 27th.

When asked about the email, a spokesperson for Amazon told The Verge, “Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day.” They added that customers can ask their Alexa devices to keep them updated on the status of the annual shopping event.

In 2019, Prime Day took place between July 15th and 16th. Following unprecedented consumer demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon officially delayed this year’s event on July 21st. “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” the company said at the time. If this year’s Prime day is anything like past ones, Prime subscribers can expect deep discounts on Amazon brands, Whole Foods Market items and a host of other products.

In this article: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Day, ecommerce, retail, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
