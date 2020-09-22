Amazon Prime Day will reportedly start on October 13th

After it was delayed earlier in the year, Prime Day 2020 will kick off partway through next month, according to The Verge. The website says it obtained an internal Amazon email that states the two-day shopping event will start on October 13th. The company will reportedly share its plans on September 27th.

When asked about the email, a spokesperson for Amazon told The Verge, “Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day.” They added that customers can ask their Alexa devices to keep them updated on the status of the annual shopping event.