Amazon officially delays Prime Day until 'later this year'

“Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year,” the spokesperson shared in a statement to TechCrunch. ”This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6th - 7th, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year.”

Back in March, Amazon said it was seeing unprecedented demand in the wake of the COVID-19. It promised to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery staff in the US, after temporarily restricting the items third-party sellers could store in its warehouses to prioritize the delivery of cleaning and medical supplies.

The company has also come under fire over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly from employees. Workers at its Staten Island warehouse have sued the company, accusing it of not following CDC and New York state public health guidelines, as well as New York quarantine laws. Amazon reiterated that it followed all necessary guidelines, and that 91 of its facilities have passed state inspections.