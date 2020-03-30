Amazon workers sue over alleged failure to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Amazon is facing more scrutiny over its handling of COVID-19 at its warehouses. Workers at the internet retailer’s Staten Island warehouse have filed a lawsuit (via CNBC) accusing the company of failing to follow CDC and New York state public health guidelines for the new coronavirus, not to mention New York quarantine laws. In some cases, it allegedly declines to follow rudimentary contact tracing steps to determine who might have been exposed to the virus, to the point where it it’s “purposefully concealing” exposure info from coworkers.

Staff also claimed that Amazon refuses to properly clean workstations, and discourages “basic hygiene” if workers have to spend even a brief moment away from their workspaces. The company allegedly doesn’t “clearly communicate” what workers should do if they believe they’re sick, deters staff from sharing positive COVID-19 tests and has a “byzantine” system that makes it difficult to quickly get quarantine leave benefits required by state law. Amazon’s decision to resume conventional leave policies in May have also made it difficult to hold on to unpaid leave hours, according to the lawsuit, putting pressure on them to work even if they’re sick.