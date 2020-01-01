Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tobias Schwarz / Reuters

US senators ask Amazon why it keeps firing COVID-19 whistleblowers

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter requesting more info.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
7m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A worker stands his designated workspace at a packing station as he supervises items for delivery from the 70,000 square metre warehouse floor at Amazon's new distribution center in Brieselang, near Berlin November 28, 2013. Germany's antitrust watchdog has dropped an investigation into Amazon after the world's biggest Internet retailer agreed to stop forcing third-party merchants to offer their cheapest price when selling products on its platform. Andreas Mundt, the president of the German cartel office, said it had decided to set aside the case against Amazon after the company agreed to cancel that demand from the terms and conditions of its contracts with merchants. "Making pricing demands to your own competitors cannot be justified in any circumstances, not even with the undeniable advantages of an online market place." REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)
Tobias Schwarz / Reuters

A group of nine senators, including past presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, want to know why Amazon keeps firing COVID-19 whistleblowers. The senators penned a letter to the company asking about its “policies for discipline and termination regarding workers who raise health and safety concerns” in order to determine that the spate of recent firings “did not constitute retaliation for whistleblowing.”

The letter cites four employees who have been terminated after criticizing Amazon’s response to the pandemic. It also notes that more than 100 Amazon workers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and at least three Amazon warehouse employees have died. The letter says Amazon’s safety responses, including closing some warehouses for 48 hours in order to deep clean after employees test positive, have been insufficient.

Earlier this week, AWS vice president Tim Bray quit over what he sees is an attempt to punish whistleblowers who express concerns about lacking COVID-19 protections. Meanwhile, the National Labor Relations Board is looking into claims of retaliation against employees who organize or participate in protests.

Amazon has responded to criticism around its coronavirus response with a pledge to provide masks and conduct temperature scans, and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will spend $4 billion on COVID-19 related expenses, including “keeping employees safe.” But Amazon is facing pressure abroad too, and it is being questioned regarding alleged data abuse.

As The Verge notes, in the past, Amazon has justified firing outspoken employees with vague claims that they violated internal policies. But with increased pressure on several fronts and big names like Sanders and Warren behind this letter, Amazon may have to offer a more in depth explanation.

Engadget has reached out to Amazon for comment.

In this article: amazon, covid-19, coronavirus, whistleblower, firing, senators, bernie sanders, elizabeth warren, kamala harris, cory booker, letter, questions, employees, safety, retaliation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

View
‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

View
Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

View
The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr