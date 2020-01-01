US senators ask Amazon why it keeps firing COVID-19 whistleblowers

A group of nine senators, including past presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, want to know why Amazon keeps firing COVID-19 whistleblowers. The senators penned a letter to the company asking about its “policies for discipline and termination regarding workers who raise health and safety concerns” in order to determine that the spate of recent firings “did not constitute retaliation for whistleblowing.”

The letter cites four employees who have been terminated after criticizing Amazon’s response to the pandemic. It also notes that more than 100 Amazon workers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and at least three Amazon warehouse employees have died. The letter says Amazon’s safety responses, including closing some warehouses for 48 hours in order to deep clean after employees test positive, have been insufficient.