Amazon VP quits over company firing COVID-19 whistleblowers

Amazon’s recent firings of labor critics have prompted dissent among its upper ranks. AWS vice president Tim Bray has quit the company (via The Verge) over what he sees as an attempt to punish whistleblowers worried about inadequate COVID-19 protections at warehouses, among other issues. While he believes that Amazon is pouring “massive efforts” into warehouse safety and that his former division treats people well, he also believes staff are telling the truth and that there’s a “vein of toxicity” that prompts the company to fire critics. He would have to approve actions he “despised” if he stayed in his role.
Bray pointed to a history of threatened or actual firings that seemed to revolve around criticism. Multiple staffers said Amazon threatened to fire them over climate change protests, while those campaigning for better COVID-19 safety measures lost their jobs soon afterward.