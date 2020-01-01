US lawmakers ask Jeff Bezos to testify about Amazon's alleged data abuse

Following a recent Wall Street Journal report on Amazon's use of third-party seller data, the House Judiciary Committee has called on Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress. In a letter signed by a bipartisan group made up of four Democrats and three Republicans, the committee says it believes Amazon may have committed a crime by misleading the government about its practices.
The Wall Street Journal report the letter references was published earlier this month. More than 20 former Amazon employees told the paper that the company had been used proprietary seller data to help design and price in-house products. The claim directly contradicts both Amazon's stated policies on the matter, as well as earlier testimony the company had provided to the House Antitrust Subcommittee. Last July, Nate Sutton, Amazon's associate general counsel, told lawmakers, "we do not use any seller data to compete with [third-party sellers]."