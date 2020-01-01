Latest in Gear

Image credit: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Senator asks for criminal investigation into Amazon's alleged data abuse

Following reports that Amazon uses sellers’ data to make competing products.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
22m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, DECEMBER 11, 2019: U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General's report regarding the investigation into DOJ and FBIs work regarding the 2016 presidential election.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Following the Wall Street Journal’s report alleging that Amazon uses sellers’ data to make competing products, Senator Josh Hawley is asking for a criminal antitrust investigation into the claims. Hawley formally requested the investigation in a letter submitted to Attorney General William Barr today.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s sources, Amazon employees (including executives) have been using proprietary seller data to design and price in-house, Amazon products. In a statement, Amazon denied the practice, and as recently as July, Amazon told Congress that it doesn’t use seller data to gain an unfair advantage. But with more than 20 former Amazon employees corroborating the recent report, Hawley wants to take another look.

“These practices are alarming for America’s small businesses even under ordinary circumstances. But at a time when most small retail businesses must rely on Amazon because of coronavirus-related shutdowns, predatory data practices threaten these businesses’ very existence,” Hawley wrote in the letter.

There’s no guarantee that Hawley’s letter will lead to any action, but it does come at a time with the Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the midst of an antitrust investigation into big tech. And the EU is conducting its own probe into whether Amazon used seller data to gain an advantage. With so many consumers and independent retailers relying on Amazon during widespread coronavirus shutdowns, Amazon could face additional scrutiny.

In this article: amazon, antitrust, josh hawley, senator, investigation, sellers, data, online shopping, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

View
How to buy a monitor in 2020

How to buy a monitor in 2020

View
Pentagon officially releases 'UFO' footage

Pentagon officially releases 'UFO' footage

View
Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

View
Why is video conferencing so exhausting?

Why is video conferencing so exhausting?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr