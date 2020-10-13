This is the Prime Day Instant Pot deal you should buy

This is the best deal out of the many different Instant Pot models we’ve seen for Prime Day this year. The Ultra combines 10 different features into one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer and sterilizer. The pressure cooker feature is probably the biggest draw, though — as a colleague of mine said, “imagine having amazing barbacoa tacos in an hour instead of eight.” A compelling case, indeed. And the fact that it’s an electric appliance rather than a stovetop-based pressure cooker means you don’t need to keep an constant watch on it.

One thing to note is that this deal is specifically for the three-quart version, making it a better option for smaller households. It’s also an inexpensive way to see if the Instant Pot craze is right for you. And if you’d prefer a larger cooker, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other notable Instant Pot deals we see during Prime Day, as well.

