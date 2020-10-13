Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Pot

This is the Prime Day Instant Pot deal you should buy

The $50 Instant Pot Ultra is a great way to try out the popular pressure cooker.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Instant Pot Ultra 3
Instant Pot
If you’re familiar with cooking gadgets, you’ve surely heard about the Instant Pot. It’s one of the more versatile cooking devices you can have in your kitchen, and it has amassed a bit of a cult following in recent years. If you want to get on board, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to do so — the Instant Pot Ultra 3 is on sale, down from its regular price of $119 to an all-time low of $50.

This is the best deal out of the many different Instant Pot models we’ve seen for Prime Day this year. The Ultra combines 10 different features into one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer and sterilizer. The pressure cooker feature is probably the biggest draw, though — as a colleague of mine said, “imagine having amazing barbacoa tacos in an hour instead of eight.” A compelling case, indeed. And the fact that it’s an electric appliance rather than a stovetop-based pressure cooker means you don’t need to keep an constant watch on it.

One thing to note is that this deal is specifically for the three-quart version, making it a better option for smaller households. It’s also an inexpensive way to see if the Instant Pot craze is right for you. And if you’d prefer a larger cooker, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other notable Instant Pot deals we see during Prime Day, as well.

