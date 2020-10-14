Ninja's 9-in-1 Foodi Deluxe cooker is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The “9-in-1” moniker refers to the many modes this Foodi has, including pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, roast, dehydrate, yogurt, and yes, air fry. It’s an all-in-one device that can make main and side dishes easily, and its 8-quart capacity means you could make the better part of an entire holiday meal in this thing. It also has “TenderCrisp” technology, which lets you pressure cook food to lock in juices and then air-fry it for a crispy finish. This model comes with both a pressure-cooking lid and an air-fry lid in addition to a stainless steel reversible rack and a cook basket.

If you can, it’s always worth waiting to buy a pressure cooker until they go on sale like this. These deals are most common around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but now that the holiday shopping season has basically been extended this year, you have a good opportunity to get this one from Ninja a bit earlier than November.

