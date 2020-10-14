Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ninja / Amazon

Ninja's 9-in-1 Foodi Deluxe cooker is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Instant Pot isn't the only pressure cooker on the block.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Ninja Foodi Deluxe 9-in-1 pressure cooker
Ninja / Amazon
Maybe you’re skeptical about the Instant Pot craze — it’s ok, many people are. But in general, pressure cookers (and even more so now, multi-cookers) are versatile pieces of equipment. Instant Pot isn’t the only way to go if you want that kind of convenience in your kitchen, and now you can get one of Ninja’s multi-cookers for its lowest price ever. The 8-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe cooker is only $150 for Prime Day, and that’s $50 off its typical going rate and $100 of its normal price.

The “9-in-1” moniker refers to the many modes this Foodi has, including pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, roast, dehydrate, yogurt, and yes, air fry. It’s an all-in-one device that can make main and side dishes easily, and its 8-quart capacity means you could make the better part of an entire holiday meal in this thing. It also has “TenderCrisp” technology, which lets you pressure cook food to lock in juices and then air-fry it for a crispy finish. This model comes with both a pressure-cooking lid and an air-fry lid in addition to a stainless steel reversible rack and a cook basket.

If you can, it’s always worth waiting to buy a pressure cooker until they go on sale like this. These deals are most common around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but now that the holiday shopping season has basically been extended this year, you have a good opportunity to get this one from Ninja a bit earlier than November.

