All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

People will tell you that kids need a lot of stuff, but that doesn’t quite help you anticipate the stunning realities of acquiring every single thing a human child needs. So, let me say it’s entirely possible that the year they were born, my Target bill was more expensive than the twins’ NICU stay. However, I’ve also gotten an opportunity to check out a lot of baby tech since they were born and a lot of the products I’ve reviewed are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s the best of the baby tech deals I’ve found, for everything from wearable breast pumps to sleep aid devices.

Hatch Restore - $110

Amazon

The Hatch Restore sound machine is on sale for $120 thanks to a clippable coupon than knocks $20 off its usual price. Hatch makes some really well designed sleep devices. I am quite fond of my Rest and Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar likewise enjoys the pricer model, the Rest+. Although no one has tested it directly, the Restore is the adult version of the company’s line. It acts as a bedside light, a sound machine, a smart light and a sleep routine aid by providing a menu of lights and sounds. It also helps you wind down with an in-app subscription to meditations and sleep stories and can help you wake gently with a sunrise alarm.

If you want something a little friendlier for the children’s room, I can recommend the Fisher Price Deluxe Soother, which has three layers of lights including a star projector, and various white noise and lullabies, to choose from. It’s all controllable and customizable from your smartphone and right now it’s down to $40.

Buy the Hatch Restore at Amazon - $110 Buy Fisher Price Deluxe Soother at Amazon - $40

Owlet Duo - $279

Owlet

Right now the Owlet Duo package is discounted down to $279, which is its lowest price ever. Owlet makes a smart wearable sock that can track your baby’s heart rate and oxygen level. Combined with its smart camera, it can show you a complete picture of your child’s health stats and sleep metrics. Both the HD video feed and the health metrics are shown in the Owlet app; should your child’s rates vary, the Owlet will send alerts to your smartphone and the base station device. The camera can send motion and sound alerts as well as provide two-way audio.

Buy Owlet Duo at Amazon - $279

Willow wearable breast pump - $399

Willow

The Willow wearable breast pump is $100 off for Prime Day thanks to a clippable coupon on the product page. That brings the final price down to $399, which is a record low. Willow’s wireless, wearable breast pump sits inside a bra and works whenever you do… anything, including downward dog. You can choose between disposable or reusable storage and track and view sessions through the app. The Willow system got a score of 83 from me when I reviewed it, because I found myself waiting for it to charge instead of using my standard, wired pump. Willow is also selling the reusable milk containers with a 20 percent off coupon.

Buy Willow wearable breast pump at Amazon - $399

Eufy SpaceView baby monitor - $140

Eufy's SpaceView baby camera kit is down to $140 thanks to a $20 coupon you can clip on the product page. If you’re looking for an offline baby monitor, we’ve recommended the SpaceView for several reasons. It has a large 5” display with a clear 720p feed, night vision, two-way audio, can pan 330 degrees and tilt 110 degrees for a full view of the room, has a 1.5 to 2x zoom and audio and motion alerts. And because it works on a closed system, there’s no risk of it being hacked through your WiFi connection. The camera itself can be wall mounted as well and the display has a battery life of eight hours when left on.

Buy Eufy SpaceView monitor at Amazon $140

Nanit Pro complete monitoring system - $279

Amazon

The Nanit Pro complete monitoring system is down to $279 right now, or $20 off its normal price. You’re getting the Nanit Pro camera, the multi stand, Smart Sheets (which can measure baby’s height) and the Breathing Band (which measures respiration). Nanit’s baby monitoring system runs a clear 1080p HD video feed to your smartphone; because it’s a birds-eye view, you should only have to set it up once using either the wall mount or the floor stand. It will send sound and motion notifications, can track sleep disturbances on video, can be disabled from your phone and the feed can be shared with several people.

Buy Nanit Pro monitoring system at Amazon - $279

Pampers Lumi - $194

Lumi by Pampers

The Lumi by Pampers system is ideal for parents who need a high-quality video monitor and also really want sleep metrics. The sleep tracker is a solid 50 percent off and the video monitor has dropped down to $194, but they’re not sold as a bundle. The Lumi camera is 1080p with an ultra-wide 180 degree view and night vision. It provides background audio through lock screens and other apps so you can keep tabs on your little one, and it has the Lookback feature which replays the previous twelve or so hours of activity. Paired with the Lumi sleep tracker, it provides a fairly complete picture of your child’s sleep habits.

Buy Pampers Lumi sleep tracker at Amazon - $29 Buy Pampers Lumi video monitor at Amazon - $194

Project Nursery baby monitoring system - $75

Amazon

The Project Nursery monitoring system, which includes a camera and an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, is 62 percent off right now, bringing it down to $75. My colleague Daniel Cooper really liked his time with the Project Nursery 5-inch HD Video Baby Monitor because of its simplicity. It did exactly what it was supposed to do: provide a clear, reliable feed to his child’s room without any complication. However, that was in 2017 — since then the company has released a newer model which works with Alexa. In addition to using the voice assistant to check in on the kiddo, you can also ask Alexa to reposition the camera, record video or photos, play lullabies or take a temperature reading. And it has all the expected video monitor features: high-definition video, a shareable feed and two-way talk.

Buy Project Nursery system at Amazon - $75

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.