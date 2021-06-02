All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Aside from the usual deals on tech, Amazon Prime Day is also a great opportunity to snag that home or kitchen appliance you’ve always had your eye on. From smart thermostats to robot vacuums, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of devices that are on sale today. Not all of them are worth your money, however, so we’ve done the hard work of narrowing the list down to what we think are the best deals out there.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control - $198

One of our favorite smart thermostats is this one from Ecobee, which is on sale today for $198 (you’ll only get the price at checkout), which is 20 percent off its retail price of $249. The SmartThermostat has built-in Alexa voice support, which you can use to control the temperature, make a call or send a message. It also promises natural language processing and speech detection. A “Smart Home & Away” function can detect your presence and adjust the temperature automatically. If you don’t want something quite so advanced, the Ecobee3 lite (which doesn't have voice control) is also on sale for $144 (original price is $169).

Buy Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control at Amazon - $198 Buy Ecobee3 lite at Amazon - $144

Instant Pot Duo Plus - $55

Instant Pot almost always has great discounts on Amazon Prime Day and this year is no different. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is 54 percent off today, which brings the price down to a super low $54.95. The Duo Plus improves on the original Duo with the addition of sterilization, cake, egg and sous vide functions. Of course, like a lot of other Instant Pots, the Duo Plus also works as a rice cooker, a slow cooker and, its most well-known feature, an electric pressure cooker. If you want to spend a bit less, you could opt for the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova for $50. You can find out how to make the most of your Instant Pot with our guide.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus at Amazon - $55 Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova at Amazon - $50

iRobot Roomba i6+ - $500

Roomba usually has some kind of discount for Prime Day and that’s the same for this year as well. Of note is the company’s i6+, which is currently going for $500. That’s nearly $300 off its retail price. We like the i6+ because not only does it automatically clean up after you, it empties itself as well. The i6+ is Wi-Fi connected, works with Alexa voice controls, and has a smart mapping feature that lets you schedule cleans by room. You can also get the i6+ in a bundle with the Braava Jet m6 mopping vacuum for $800, which is $500 off the regular price.

Buy Roomba i6+ at Amazon - $500 Buy Roomba i6+ + Braava Jet bundle at Amazon - $800

Kasa Mini smart plugs (2 pack) - $13

It's not always necessary to get a home hub in order to have some smart devices around the house. Kasa's smart plugs are some of the best and most affordable adapters that can turn almost any standard appliance into a smart one, and a two-pack of the Mini plugs is down to $13 right now. These work with voice commands from Alexa and the Google Assistant and you can use the Kasa mobile app to control plugged-in devices, too.

Buy Kasa Mini smart plugs (2 pack) at Amazon - $13

SimpliSafe 12-piece wireless home security system - $240

SimpliSafe, which is well-known for its line of smart home monitoring devices, has a 40 percent discount across all its systems for Prime Day (discount is available on checkout). The company sells a variety of kits — from a 5-piece all the way up to a 12-piece — which helps first-time buyers get all the necessities in one go. You get the most bang for your buck with the 12-piece for $240, as it includes a base station with a built-in siren, a keypad, four entry sensors, two motion sensors, a panic button, and a security camera. You also get a free month of 24/7 professional monitoring with the kit.

If you already have a SimpliSafe system and would prefer to buy add-on accessories, the company does have a 20 percent discount off certain devices. The Video Doorbell Pro is now $136 while the SmartLock is also $80.

Buy SimpliSafe 12-piece Wireless Home Security at Amazon - $240 Buy SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon - $136 Buy SimpliSafe SmartLock at Amazon - $80

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S - $130

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11S was already pretty affordable for a robot vacuum, but it’s now even cheaper at $130. No, it doesn’t have WiFi, but it does come with a remote control which delivers many of the same features that an app would. It’s slim, lightweight and has three different modes so you can adjust its suction power depending on your needs.

Buy RoboVac 11S at Amazon - $130

iRobot Roomba 692 - $200

Prime members can get $100 off the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum, bringing the price down to only $200. This is a good model to get if you don't need a ton of bells and whistles in a robo-vac, but still want the tech that comes with any standard Roomba. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to suck up debris on carpet and hard flooring, plus it works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Buy Roomba 692 at Amazon - $200

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (and free Echo Dot) - $180

August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is priced at $180 for Prime Day, which is the lowest we’ve seen it so far. One of the reasons we love it — we gave it a score of 80 — was its easy installation. It lets you open the door with a companion mobile app with both Android and iOS devices. You can also control it with voice command; it works with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Perhaps the best feature of the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is that you can still use your existing key with it, which is great if your phone runs out of battery. Best of all, you can get a free Echo Dot too if you want. Another option available is the August Smart Lock Pro with a Zwave Connect Hub for $171.

Buy August W-Fi Smart Lock at Amazon - $180 Buy August Smart Lock Pro bundle at Amazon - $171

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera - $179

Arlo’s relatively new Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is $71 off retail today, with a new Prime Day price of $179. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is unique because it’s one of a few wireless security cameras that doesn’t need any messy connections. It can record 2K video with HDR plus there’s an ambient light sensor that can adjust the floodlight’s brightness depending on its environment.

Buy Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera at Amazon - $179

Blink Outdoor - $60

Another great deal is for Amazon’s line of Blink cameras. The Blink Outdoor is only $60 at the moment, which is $40 off its retail price. As for indoor options, you can get the Blink Indoor for $50 ($30 off retail) or the Blink Mini for $20 ($15 off retail).

Buy Blink Outdoor kit at Amazon - $60 Buy Blink Indoor at Amazon - $50 Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20

Eero 6 (3-pack) $181

The Eero 6 mesh WiFi system is on sale for Prime Day and the three pack, which contains one router and two extenders, is down to $181. That's a record-low price and nearly $100 off its normal going rate. This pack covers up to 5,000 square feet and supports dual-band WiFi 6. You can also get Eero Beacon extenders for less right now, too, as they're on sale for $71 each.

Buy Eero 6 (3-pack) at Amazon - $181 Buy Eero Beacon at Amazon - $71

