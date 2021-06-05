The Kindle Paperwhite drops to a new low of $80 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's Amazon Prime Day and, as ever, the company has solid deals on Kindles. The Kindle Paperwhite gets the most notable discount of the bunch. The base version of the ereader typically costs $130 but for the next couple of days, you can pick it up for an all-time-low price of $80.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite (fourth-gen) at Amazon - $80

The most recent Paperwhite is waterproof with an IPX8 rating. It should still work after being immersed in up to two meters of fresh water for as long as an hour. Even those who read on the beach while letting waves lap their toes can rest somewhat easily. The Paperwhite is protected against submersion in up to 0.25 meters of seawater for three minutes. Still, you probably shouldn't go throwing it into the bath or the ocean.

In our review of the fourth-gen Kindle Paperwhite, we noted it has a better-contrast display than previous models. There's Audible and Bluetooth support, so you can connect a speaker or headphones and listen to an audiobook, or listen to books using the text-to-speech feature. Unfortunately, the Paperwhite doesn't support MP3s.

Buy Kindle (10th-gen) at Amazon - $55 Buy Kindle Oasis (third-gen) at Amazon - $175

Along with the Paperwhite, the standard Kindle is on sale for Prime Day. The ad-supported model is down from $90 to $55. At the higher end of the lineup, there's also a discount on the Kindle Oasis. It dropped from $250 to $175 for Prime Day.

