Amazon Prime members get free one-hour grocery pickups at Whole Foods

Amazon continues to pile on Whole Foods perks for Prime members, and its latest may be important during the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet giant is now offering (via CNBC) free one-hour grocery pickup at Whole Foods Market stores for all Prime subscribers in the US. So long as you spend $35 or more, you can have store staff load groceries in your trunk.

The company is pitching the option as well-suited to the pandemic, when just venturing inside the store can be stressful. At the same time, it expected pickup to become a “more permanent solution” even after the pandemic was over. About 68 percent of customers planned to keep using pickup in the long run, according to a survey from Global Data Research.