Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime members get free one-hour grocery pickups at Whole Foods

It's a particularly helpful perk during the pandemic.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Prime free grocery pickup at Whole Foods
Amazon

Amazon continues to pile on Whole Foods perks for Prime members, and its latest may be important during the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet giant is now offering (via CNBC) free one-hour grocery pickup at Whole Foods Market stores for all Prime subscribers in the US. So long as you spend $35 or more, you can have store staff load groceries in your trunk.

The company is pitching the option as well-suited to the pandemic, when just venturing inside the store can be stressful. At the same time, it expected pickup to become a “more permanent solution” even after the pandemic was over. About 68 percent of customers planned to keep using pickup in the long run, according to a survey from Global Data Research.

Amazon already offered free two-hour grocery deliveries to Prime members from both Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

There are plenty of competition-related incentives to launch a service like this, of course. Amazon has battled Walmart in groceries for years, and it now faces more pressure from online services like Instacart. If it didn’t offer pickup, it risked losing customers to rival stores and services that could provide the added convenience right when it’s most valuable.

In this article: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Whole Foods, Whole Foods Market, Grocery store, groceries, food, Food and Drink, PickUp, curbside pickup, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
GMC's 1,000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

GMC's 1,000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

View
'Pokémon Go' gets AR Mapping tasks to enable more realistic effects

'Pokémon Go' gets AR Mapping tasks to enable more realistic effects

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr