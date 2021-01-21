Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon will start streaming Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible' on March 26th

The series reunites Kirkman with actor Steven Yeun.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Invincible
Amazon

Amazon has shared the first trailer for Invincible. The upcoming adult animated series sees The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and Steven Yeun reunite for another project. This time around, Yeun stars as 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who struggles to come to terms with his identity as a superhero.    

Based on the dialogue that’s on display in the first-look clip Amazon shared, you might pass off Invincible as a straightforward origin tale. But there’s a reason Invincible is Kirkman’s second longest comic book series after The Walking Dead. There’s more going on than the initial clip suggests and Grayson’s father, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), isn’t your average dad.   

The first three episodes of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26th, with new episodes to follow every Friday until April 30th when the company starts streaming the season finale. Besides Yuen and Simmons, Invincible features a star-studded cast with Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamil and Jason Mantzouka, who are just a few of the actors who will lend their voices to the production. If you like what you see above, Amazon plans to share a longer clip sometime in the next couple of weeks.    

In this article: Amazon, amazon prime video, av, Streaming video, the walking dead, Robert Kirkman, steven yeun, Prime Video, entertainment
