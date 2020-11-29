The Cardinals-49ers NFL game will only be available to stream

When the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers face off on December 26th as part of the NFL’s tripleheader that Saturday, one of the few ways you’ll have to stream the game to your TV is through Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. While Amazon is no stranger to streaming NFL games, this is one of the first times the company has been the primary national distributor for a game.

While the NFL describes the arrangement as an exclusive, you’ll still have other ways to watch the game. On mobile, you’ll be able to watch it through the NFL’s website and Yahoo Sports, in addition to the websites of the Cardinals and 49ers. And if you live in Arizona or San Francisco, the match will air through each team’s local broadcast affiliate — KSAZ in Phoenix and KNTV in San Francisco.