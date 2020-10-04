Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video adds on-demand replays for Thursday Night Football

Prime Video's X-Ray feature will let you see stats specific to those plays.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: Chicago Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor (28) in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the NFL's Thursday Night Football block returns to Amazon Prime Video on October 8th, you'll have a new way to keep up with everything that happens during a game. If you want to rewatch a segment of play, you won't have to wait for the broadcast to review the footage. Instead, you'll be able to rewatch the top plays from the game in real-time. Thanks to Prime Video's X-Ray functionality, you'll also get stats specific to that play, such as running speeds and time to throw, and trivia to help flesh out milestones.

Provided you're a Prime subscriber, You can access the X-Ray functionality by flipping your Android or iOS device or pressing the up button on your Fire TV remote. It will also be available through the Prime Video web client later in the season.

Amazon is also enhancing some of the features it built out in past seasons of Thursday Night Football. For example, you'll once again have the option to choose between different groups of announcers, with Amazon adding an extra one for the 2020-2021 season. This Thursday’s match features Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Chicago Bears. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still stream the game for free through Twitch.

In this article: NFL, National Football League, Amazon Prime, Prime Video, Amazon, av, Streaming video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA's RTX A6000 and A40 are its new pro-grade GPUs

NVIDIA's RTX A6000 and A40 are its new pro-grade GPUs

View
'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

'Free Guy' trailer makes Ryan Reynolds an existential NPC

View
'Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered' arrives on November 6th

'Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered' arrives on November 6th

View
Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

View
An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr