Amazon Prime Video adds on-demand replays for Thursday Night Football

When the NFL's Thursday Night Football block returns to Amazon Prime Video on October 8th, you'll have a new way to keep up with everything that happens during a game. If you want to rewatch a segment of play, you won't have to wait for the broadcast to review the footage. Instead, you'll be able to rewatch the top plays from the game in real-time. Thanks to Prime Video's X-Ray functionality, you'll also get stats specific to that play, such as running speeds and time to throw, and trivia to help flesh out milestones.

Provided you're a Prime subscriber, You can access the X-Ray functionality by flipping your Android or iOS device or pressing the up button on your Fire TV remote. It will also be available through the Prime Video web client later in the season.