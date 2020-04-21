Amazon doubled its profits last quarter thanks to COVID-related demand

Last quarter, Amazon saw a big uptick in sales as well, but overall profits were slightly dampened due to the $4 billion in COVID-related expenses. The fact that net income for Q2 was so high despite the increase in expenses shows just how much consumers used Amazon in the past few months. Amazon also reported an increase in Prime Video viewership over the pandemic during the last earnings call.

“This was another highly unusual quarter,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “We’ve created over 175,000 new jobs since March and are in the process of bringing 125,000 of these employees into regular, fulltime positions. And third-party sales again grew faster this quarter than Amazon’s first-party sales.”

The last point is a nod towards Bezos’s recent testimony in the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, where he had to defend the company against antitrust accusations. Even though Bezos said that Amazon is beneficial towards third-party sellers, he couldn’t reassure the committee that the company hadn’t misused data from third-party sellers in order to sell Amazon-branded products.

Developing...