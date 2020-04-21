Amazon doubled its profits last quarter thanks to COVID-related demand

Amazon is one of a few companies to have benefited from the pandemic, thanks to a massive uptick in online sales in the past few months. Today, that was made even clearer thanks to the company’s blockbuster Q2 earnings release, with a reported net income of $5.2 billion. That’s double the amount of money it made this time last year (which was $2.6 billion). Net sales also increased 40 percent to $88.9 billion this quarter.
Also of note is that Amazon has responded to the sudden increase in grocery delivery demand by increasing its capacity by over 160 percent. It has also supposedly tripled grocery pickup locations. This is in large part due to the enormous uptick in online grocery sales -- Amazon says it is triple the amount from the same period last year.