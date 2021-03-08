Amazon's Razer sale saves you $300 on a Blade 15 laptop

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The best gaming laptops are increasingly delivering more portable processing bang for your buck. And Razer's Blade 15 is one of our recommended notebooks for both work and play. But the A-grade laptop comes at a premium, so a discount always helps. Right now, Amazon is offering the 2020 base model for $1200 in a limited time sale that ends tomorrow, which cuts $300 off the original asking price. The deal is part of a bigger promotion that takes in a bunch of Razer gaming accessories, from keyboards to mics and headsets.

While it's not as powerful as the pricier advanced model, the Razer Blade 15 Base still packs plenty of attractive specs for occasional gaming. Inside you'll find a solid 2.6GHz core i7 processor; 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1660 graphics, sans ray tracing; and a sizeable 15.6 inch, 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's also 256 GB storage, though you'll probably need to ramp it up with an external SSD if you plan on playing a lot of games.

Overall, there are some caveats, which are to be expected with an entry-level model, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker for an otherwise respectable setup at an attractive price. What's more, the aluminum unibody design with thin bezels around that large screen combine for a sleek aesthetic that trumps cheaper rivals.

If you're looking for more Razer gear, we'd also suggest checking out some of the peripherals in the Amazon sale. The $79 Seiren X is a compact mic that can help boost your livestreaming sessions thanks to its "supercardoid" pick-up pattern that hones in on sound directly in front of it, helping to reduce background noise. Our pick of the keyboards is the $70 BlackWidow with fully programmable backlit keys, which you can grab with different mechanical switches including green, orange, or yellow. Plus, the Kraken gaming headset with THX surround sound and an active noise cancelling mic is close to an all-time low at $55.

