Amazon's Ring video doorbells and cameras are up to 35 percent off right now The Video Doorbell 4 is back down to a record low price of $170.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon has put many of its Ring video doorbells and cameras on sale for up to 35 percent off. One of the most notable price drops is for the Video Doorbell 4, which has returned to a record low of $170 . That's 23 percent off the regular price of $220.

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 4 The Video Doorbell 4 has color video previews and a handy Quick Replies function. $170 at Amazon

It offers 1080p video and improved battery life over previous models, Amazon claims. You can run the Video Doorbell 4 wirelessly or hook it up to existing doorbell wiring. It can connect to 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi networks and it has interchangeable face plates. There are color video previews for all detected motion events. Moreover, a quick replies function allows you to set common responses that trigger when someone comes to your door. For instance, it might ask a delivery person to place a package in a certain spot and invite them to leave a voice message for you.

Several other Ring devices have dropped to record low prices as part of this sale, including the battery-powered Spotlight Cam Plus. It's currently available for $130 , or 35 percent off the usual price of $200. The 1080p camera offers color night vision and a way to access a live feed at any time. You can set up customizable motion zones, so you'll only be notified about activity that's, say, close to your door or windows. There are two motion-activated LED spotlights, a built-in security siren and a two-way talk function.

The battery-powered Stick Up Cam is on sale as well, as it's down from $100 to $70 . This can be perched on a flat indoor surface or mounted outside. It offers 1080p video, two-way talk and real-time notifications. As with the Video Doorbell 4 and Spotlight Cam Plus, the battery pack has a quick-release function.