Amazon's Rivian electric vehicles start making deliveries in LA

After buying 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, Amazon has started testing them on delivery routes in Los Angeles. The aim is to confirm the performance, safety and durability of the vans before they start to roll out to as many as 16 cities in 2021.

Amazon partnered with Rivian on the vehicles, using its customizable "skateboard" frame construction to create a “first-of-its-kind all-electric delivery vehicle,” according to Amazon. "From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we're incredibly proud of that,” said Amazon global fleet and product director Ross Rachey.