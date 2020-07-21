Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon is testing its Scout delivery robots in Georgia and Tennessee

It’s already testing the bots in Washington and California.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
7m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Scout delivery robot
Amazon

If you live in Atlanta, Georgia or Franklin, Tennessee, your next Amazon order might arrive in one of the company’s Scout delivery robots. Amazon began testing its cooler-sized delivery bots in Snohomish County, Washington last year. They’ve been making deliveries in the Irvine area of California, and this week they popped up in Atlanta and Franklin.

Only a handful of Amazon Scout devices will operate in each city. They’ll be accompanied by a human, travel at walking speed and make deliveries Monday through Friday, during daylight hours. Customers will place their Amazon orders as usual, and there won’t be any additional cost for Scout deliveries.

Scout has successfully navigated around objects on the sidewalk -- from dogs to refrigerators left for pickup and surfboards. We still don’t know how it will verify who is opening its storage hatch or how it will unload packages if no one is there to collect them. For now, its human assistant will take care of that.

Amazon says the battery-powered bots fit into its goal of reaching net zero carbon by 2040 and that it will partner with schools in Atlanta and Franklin to support STEM and robotics activities. The company has corporate offices and logistics facilities in both areas. It's that kind of far-reaching footprint that could give Amazon an advantage over competitors like Postmates and Alibaba, which are also working on delivery robots.

In this article: scout, delivery robot, bot, amazon, atlanta, georgia, tennessee, test, pilot, autonomous, deliveries, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

View
Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr