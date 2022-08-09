Amazon is shutting down its telehealth service

The company reportedly struggled to convince corporate customers of the platform's value.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.24.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 24, 2022 5:48 PM
In this article: news, Amazon, gear, telehealth, Amazon Care
A stethoscope is placed on displayed Amazon.com and One Medical logos in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Amazon plans to discontinue its Care telehealth service by the end of the year, reports The Washington Post. The company reportedly told employees of the decision during a meeting on Wednesday. It's expected "dozens" of employees will lose their jobs as a result. 

Amazon did not immediately respond to Engadget's request for comment. “This decision wasn’t made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration,” Amazon senior vice president of health Neil Lindsay told employees in a memo the company shared with The Post. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

Amazon's decision to shutter the service is surprising given that the company only last year announced it was expanding its availability to more workers and companies across the US. What's more, Amazon CEO Adam Jassy highlighted Amazon Care in his 2021 letter to shareholders, citing the platform as an example of the "type of iterative innovation" that was driving the next chapter of the company. More recently, the company struck a deal to buy healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget