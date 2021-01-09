Amazon is cutting off Parler's servers

Amazon has told Parler it will suspend the company’s AWS hosting services access, according to BuzzFeed News. The news comes on the same day that Apple suspended the social media app, which supporters of President Donald Trump and far-right extremists used to plan the January 6th riot at the US Capitol, and one day after Google similarly removed it from the Play Store. The suspension will go into effect on Sunday. Unless Parler can find a new host before then, it will go offline.
In an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, a member of the Amazon Web Services Trust and Safety team told the company it violated its terms and services, adding that Amazon is unconvinced Parler will be able to effectively moderate its platforms with only a team of volunteers. We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.