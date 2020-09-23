Amazon's superhero show 'The Boys' is getting a college spinoff

In the war of the streaming services, killer content is the best ammunition. Amazon’s original series The Boys is so popular that not only was a third season ordered before the second season even aired, but a spinoff is also in the works. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke confirmed the news on Twitter, and the spinoff will feature a superhero college run by giant corporation Vought International, according to Deadline.

While The Boys is based on the American comic book series of the same name, the untitled spinoff is expected to focus on the university and feature original writing. Deadline reports that like the existing show, the spinoff is likely to be R-rated and irreverent as it explores the Hunger Games-style competition between hormonal superheroes (or Supes) as they test their physical, sexual and moral boundaries. No word yet on when the new show will be ready, but Deadline said development is “being fast-tracked in light of the success of the original series’ second season which marked the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever.”