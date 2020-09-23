Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's superhero show 'The Boys' is getting a college spinoff

Part "Hunger Games," part college show and full of the original's raunch.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon The Boys
Amazon

In the war of the streaming services, killer content is the best ammunition. Amazon’s original series The Boys is so popular that not only was a third season ordered before the second season even aired, but a spinoff is also in the works. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke confirmed the news on Twitter, and the spinoff will feature a superhero college run by giant corporation Vought International, according to Deadline.

While The Boys is based on the American comic book series of the same name, the untitled spinoff is expected to focus on the university and feature original writing. Deadline reports that like the existing show, the spinoff is likely to be R-rated and irreverent as it explores the Hunger Games-style competition between hormonal superheroes (or Supes) as they test their physical, sexual and moral boundaries. No word yet on when the new show will be ready, but Deadline said development is “being fast-tracked in light of the success of the original series’ second season which marked the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever.”

In this article: amazon, streaming, Prime Video, the boys, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

View
The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

The Morning After: Amazon's new security camera is also an in-home drone

View
GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday

GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday

View
Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

Here's everything Amazon announced at its big hardware event

View
Ring made a security drone that flies around inside your home

Ring made a security drone that flies around inside your home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr